Charli XCX will guest star on Prime Video series 'Overcompensating'

Charli XCX will be gracing TV screens very soon.

The singer, who is currently touring her album Brat on the Sweat Tour, will guest star in the upcoming comedy series Overcompensating. Along with guesting on the series, Charli is set to produce original music for it.

The Prime Video show, which comes from Benito Skinner, stars Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah as series regulars.

Skinner made the announcement about Charli's casting in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

"WRAPPED on season 1 of Overcompensating!!!!" Skinner wrote. "Oh and if you thought @charli_xcx was only doing the music…"

Set in college, Overcompensating follows the journey of a closeted former football player and homecoming king who becomes friends with an outsider on a mission to fit in. "Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are," its official longline reads.

As for her other acting projects, Charli is set to appear in Gregg Araki’s upcoming thriller I Want Your Sex, a remake of the 1978 film Faces of Death and an adaptation of Julia Jackman’s graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero.

