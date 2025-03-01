Charli XCX sweeps BRIT Awards with five wins, Chappell Roan wins two

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

This year's BRIT Awards were so Brat.

Charli XCX swept the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys in London on Saturday night, taking home the trophies for artist of the year, dance act, album of the year for Brat and song of the year for "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish, as well as the previously announced songwriter of the year honor.

"I'm really happy that a song about underwear now has a BRIT Award," Charli said after winning song of the year. When she won dance act, she told the crowd, "I feel like dance music, electronic music, gets a really bad rep because everyone is like, 'It's not that deep, is it?' And I kind of feel it is."

After winning artist of the year, Charli, who was wearing a sheer black dress, started her acceptance speech by saying that ITV, the network that aired the BRIT Awards, "were complaining about my nipples." She added, "I feel like we're in the era of free the nipple though, right?" When the crowd applauded, Charli said, "They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side."

Host Jack Whitehall told the crowd that Charli had "done the most British thing I have ever heard of: She has asked not to perform on the show so she could get drunk. Legend!"

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan won international artist of the year and international song of the year for "Good Luck, Babe!"

Sabrina Carpenter, who won the global success award, opened the show by performing "Espresso" and "Bed Chem," and throwing in a bit of "Rule, Britannia!" Of her award, she said it was "an insane honor," adding, "for such a tea-drinking country you streamed the s*** out of 'Espresso.'"

The show also featured a video tribute to the late Liam Payne.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.