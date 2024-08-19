Charli XCX stars in SKIMS campaign, says brand embodies "the essence of Brat"

Now we don't have to guess the color of her underwear: Charli XCX is the latest pop star to pose for a SKIMS campaign.

In the new campaign, the "Apple" singer wears items from the brand's Cotton Rib and Cotton Fleece collections, including a Cotton Rib Split Bralette and a Cotton Rib Boxer. The new collection will be available starting Wednesday at SKIMS.com.

"SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat," says Charli in a statement. "I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don't need to be compromised."

"I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces," she adds.

Kim Kardashian, the brand's founder, calls Charli a "one-of-a-kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond." She adds, "SKIMS is always trying to highlight individuals at the forefront of culture."

