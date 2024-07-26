Charli XCX responds to claims that "brat summer" is "over"

Atlantic Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Now that the concept of "brat summer" is everywhere, people are quick to say that it's no longer a thing — but Charli XCX has some news for them.

On Instagram she posted several screenshots of media accounts, including Pitchfork, declaring that "brat summer" is "dead," that "people are ruining it" and that it's "over." She wrote in the caption, "oh ? see u next week :)"

This comes after the British singer posted a photo of herself in the studio "recording .... something."

Meanwhile, as you might have expected, all this talk about Brat, "brat summer" and "Kamala IS Brat" has been very good for Charli's bank account. Billboard reports that her album Brat is up 14% in total streams.

It's worth noting that Charli XCX is British and cannot vote in the U.S. presidential election.

