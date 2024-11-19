Charli XCX performs surprise show in Times Square

After hosting Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX hung around New York City long enough to perform in Times Square on Nov. 18.

According to Billboard, the singer did a pop-up show in the iconic location in partnership with H&M, and the retailer announced it in an Instagram post 30 minutes before it happened. "Charli XCX about to make history in Times Square wearing the H&M Holiday Collection," read the post.

She performed five songs, including "360," "Von Dutch," "Apple" and the remix of "Guess." On SNL, Charli also performed "360," as well as "Sympathy Is a Knife." None of those performances, nor the ones in Times Square, featured any guest performers, though her Brat remix album is stacked with everyone from Billie Eilish and Lorde to The 1975 and Ariana Grande.

During the pop-up show, Charli wore custom H&M pieces that were "inspired by" the retailer's new Holiday Collection, including a semi-sheer draped dress, "mask" sunglasses and knee-high black patent boots.

"It was so cute performing at Times Square for H&M. Thank you to everyone who came to party with me!" she said in a statement.

