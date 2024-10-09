Charli XCX explains why she wanted Ariana Grande on "Sympathy is a knife" remix

Charli XCX's upcoming remix album, Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, features a host of big names, including Ariana Grande on the song "Sympathy is a knife." Charli says she wanted Ariana on that particular track because she'd gotten her first taste of what Ariana's gone through for years — and she didn't like it.
"I'm definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context," Charli tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I was a bit shocked. And it gave me so much empathy for bigger artists who go through that on a daily basis and have been for years. It's hard."
In the new version of the song, the lyrics go, "It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page/ It's a knife when they won't believe you/ Why should you explain?"
Brat and it's completely different but also still brat is out Oct. 11.
