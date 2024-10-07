Charli XCX confirms track list for 'Brat' remix album

Live And Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 24: Charli XCX performs during Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images) (Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Charli’s working it out on the remix(es).

The entire track list for Charli XCX's Brat remix album has been confirmed. Brat and its completely different but also still brat, which releases on Oct. 11, includes 16 remixed versions of tracks from Charli's sixth studio album.

Charli posted a photo of the track list to her Instagram on Monday. Among the artists featured are Ariana Grande, Robyn, The 1975, Caroline Polachek, The Japanese House, Tinashe and Bon Iver.

Speculation ran rampant over the weekend when Brat-green billboards began popping up all over the world. Names of music artists were displayed backward in the album's signature font. Charli then posted photos of the billboards to Instagram on Saturday.

Charli confirmed her highly anticipated "Sympathy is a knife" remix when she shared new lyrics to her Instagram Story and X account on Sunday. "It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page/ It's a knife when they won't believe you/ Why should you explain?" the posts read, prompting speculation that Grande would join her on that track.

The album also includes her previously released collaborations, including "Girl, so confusing" featuring Lorde, "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish and "Talk talk" featuring Troye Sivan, as well as "Von dutch" with Addison Rae.

Here's the full track list for Brat and its completely different but also still brat: "360" feat. Robyn & Yung Lean "Club classics" feat. Bb trickz "Sympathy is a knife" feat. Ariana Grande "I might say something stupid" feat. The 1975 & Jon Hopkins "Talk talk" feat. Troye Sivan "Von dutch" feat. Addison Rae "Everything is romantic" feat. Caroline Polachek "Rewind" feat. Bladee "So i" feat. A. G. Cook "Girl, so confusing" feat. Lorde "Apple" feat. The Japanese House "B2b" feat Tinashe "Mean girls" feat. Julian Casablancas "I think about it all the time" feat. Bon Iver "365" feat. Shygirl "Guess" feat. Billie Eilish

