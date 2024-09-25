Chappell Roan further clarifies: "Yeah, I'm voting for f****** Kamala but I'm not settling"

After posting a lengthy statement on TikTok clarifying comments she made to The Guardian regarding the presidential election, Chappell Roan has now created a second TikTok video explaining the first one.

Chappell initially got backlash for saying she didn't feel pressure to endorse a candidate, adding, "There's problems on both sides." In her first TikTok, she clarified that she wouldn't be voting for Donald Trump, but urged everyone to use their "critical thinking skills" to make their voting decisions.

In the new TikTok, the singer insists, "Endorsing and voting are completely different. I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies. Like, obviously, f*** the policies on the right, but also f*** some of the policies on the left. That’s why I can’t endorse."

"That’s why I can’t put my entire name and my entire project behind one [side], because there is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views," she continues. "So yeah, there are huge problems on both [sides]."

Chappell then declares, "So no, I'm not gonna settle for what the options are that are in front of me, and you are not gonna make me feel bad for that. So yeah, I'm voting for f****** Kamala" — which she mispronounces — "but I'm not settling for what has been offered, because that's questionable."

“No, this is not me playing both sides. This is me questioning both sides because this is what we have in front of us. ... I am critiquing both sides because they’re both so f***** up."

She concludes, "I hope you don't settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don't fully trust because of their blatant actions."

