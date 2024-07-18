Chappell Roan says dealing with her fame is a "battle": "People have started to be freaks"

Chappell Roan is grateful that her music is doing well, but the fame that comes along with it is getting to the point where she kind of wants to quit.

Appearing on the podcast The Comment Section, Chappell tells host Drew Afualo that her some of fans' behavior is getting downright scary. "People have started to be freaks," she says. "Like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works, all this weird s***."

"And I'm just, like, this is the time a few years ago that I said if [there were] stalker vibes [and my] family was in danger is when I would quit," she continued. "And we're there. We're there!"

"So I'm just kind of like in this battle ... I've, like, pumped the brakes on honestly anything to, like, make me more known. It's kind of a forest fire right now," she added, saying that she doesn't want to do anything high-profile for fear of attracting even more attention.

The "Good Luck Babe!" singer did allow, though, that one upside of fame is that she gets invitations to cool events.

"Miley [Cyrus] invited me to a party, and I was like, 'You don't know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you,'" she told Drew.

She then said that if she had to do it all again, she might have gone the Miley/Hannah Montana route and worn a disguise while performing so she could live a normal life.

"I don't think it's realistic to do a Daft Punk thing, but I wish I would've," she said. "You know, [wearing] a helmet. Or like Marshmello ... I love that Hannah had two different personalities ... so I wish I would have done [that]."

