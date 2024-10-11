Chappell Roan paper dolls are hot to go — for a limited time only

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Even if you already have Chappell Roan’s records and merch in every configuration, she’s just given fans something new to buy: limited-edition paper dolls.

The dolls allow you to mix and match body parts to create a Chappell paper doll in any number of fabulous outfits and hairstyles. There's also a little stage background based on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album cover, where you can pose the dolls once you create them.

On Instagram, she reveals the inspiration behind the dolls. "My entire project is about having fun, dressing up, and honoring your inner child," she writes.

"When [creative director] [Ramisha Sattar] and I first sat down to create the packaging for this album, we knew it had to represent all of that. For me, everything starts on the stage, it's the most important influence on how & what I create," she continues.

"We brought that sentiment to the vinyl design, adding a theater curtain sleeve over the album cover knowing that one day, we wanted fans to be able to use it as their very own stage. And today is that day!"

"Designed by [Ramisha], you can now purchase your very own paper doll kit on my webstore," she concludes. "We hope you have as much fun playing with it as we did creating it!!"

Chappell's Instagram video includes the text, "For your GRAMMY consideration," which seems to indicate that she'd like the album — and Ramisha — to be nominated for Best Recording Package.

