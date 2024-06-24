Chappell Roan gets co-sign from Elton John: "Love her, love her, love her"

Maybe Chappell Roan is your favorite artist's favorite artist after all.

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer has gotten a co-sign from one of pop music's most legendary performers: Elton John.

On Monday Elton shared husband David Furnish's Instagram post in which he and David pose with Chappell and her musical collaborator, Dan Nigro. He captioned another photo of just himself and Chappell, "The BEST evening of pizza and outrageous laughter with the fiercely fabulous @chappellroan. Love her, love her, love her."

Fans appreciated the post, writing, "now THIS is gay pop!" and "this is gonna go down in gay history."

Elton has spent much of the latter part of his career championing the music of young, up-and-coming artists, especially through his Apple Music show, Rocket Hour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.