Chappell Roan does the 'Apple' dance as Charli XCX performs in Barcelona

Charli XCX and Chappell Roan joined forces Thursday night at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain.

At the event, livestreamed on Amazon Music, Charli began performing "Apple" and asked the crowd, "Alright, who the f*** we got tonight?" The camera cut to Chappell in the front row, who started doing the "Apple" dance. The video of Chappell — who was out of uniform, so to speak, in regular street clothes and everyday makeup — was projected behind Charli as the song continued.

"Chappell, I f***** love you, b****!" Charli screamed as Chappell turned around and shook her booty.

Amazon Music is continuing to livestream each day of Primavera Sound, which runs through Saturday, exclusively via Twitch and Prime Video.

Chappell does her own headline set at the festival on Saturday; Sabrina Carpenter is also scheduled to perform.

