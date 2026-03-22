Chappell Roan denies she sent her security to confront Brazilian soccer star’s daughter

Chappell Roan performs onstage during Artists For Aid at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Chappell Roan has responded to Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello, after he claimed her security confronted his 11-year-old daughter for just looking at the pop star.

Frello wrote on his Instagram Story that his wife and daughter were staying at the same hotel in Brazil as Roan, who was there to headline Lollapalooza. He said his daughter was "extremely excited" because Roan was someone she "admired a lot."

At breakfast, Frello says his daughter saw that Roan was there too but insists she didn’t bother the singer.

“She just passed by the singer’s table, looked over to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to the table with her mom,” he wrote. “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

Frello wrote that after that, a security guard confronted his family and spoke “extremely aggressively” towards his wife and daughter, accusing his daughter of “disrespect” and “harassment,” which scared her and left her crying.

But in a video posted to her Instagram Story, Roan insisted the person who confronted the 11-year-old was not part of her "personal security."

“I didn't even see a woman and a child ... No one came up to me. No one bothered me,” she said. “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

“It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken,” she added, noting, “Like, I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do no hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

Roan also apologized to Frello’s wife and daughter if they "felt uncomfortable" noting, “that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.