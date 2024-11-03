Chappell Roan debuts new song 'The Giver' on 'SNL'

Chappell Roan made her SNL debut on Saturday as the show's musical guest and debuted a brand new song.



In addition to performing "Pink Pony Club" off her The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album, Chappell sang the country-inspired new tune "The Giver."



On the track, Chappell promises she can satisfy a woman better than any man.



"All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right," she says at one point during the song. "Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right. She gets the job done."



Her appearance on the show is something she's been dreaming about for years. Earlier in the week, she posted a screenshot of a Facebook post she made back in 2011 that read, "I am determined to be on SNL."



Elsewhere on SNL, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance alongside Maya Rudolph's impersonation of her for the cold open.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.