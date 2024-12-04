Chappell, Ariana, Sabrina, Charli among 'People' mag's 25 'Most Intriguing' of 2024

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 "Most Intriguing People" of 2024 and there are plenty of pop stars on the tally.

The list, which is in no particular order, includes this year's big breakout pop star, Chappell Roan, as well as Beyoncé, thanks to her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. Charli XCX is present, thanks to her Brat takeover of the pop culture conversation, while Ariana Grande shares her spot with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Sabrina Carpenter is on the list after shooting to superstardom thanks to hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." "Fast Car" singer Tracy Chapman also made the list, after she came out of self-imposed hibernation to join Luke Combs for a duet of the song on the Grammys in February, 34 years after she won Best New Artist.

Jennifer Lopez is also on the list, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year which saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

Finally, Shaboozey is included, after topping the charts for 19 weeks with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" following his collaboration with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter.

And if you're asking where Taylor Swift is, she's not on the list but she's on the issue's cover, with an article discussing the impending end of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

