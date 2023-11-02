Elton John’s Atlanta condo sells for 45% above asking price

Here are some more photos of the Buckhead residence Elton John is now selling. Chase Mizell with Sotheby's Realty is the listing agent. .

Just six weeks after placing his Atlanta condo up for sale, Elton John has a buyer willing to pay $7.225 million, more than $2.2 million above asking price.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale Wednesday.

John posted the condo on sale Sept. 20 for $4.995 million. The buyer is paying 45% above asking price.

Chase Mizell, the listing agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, told the WSJ the property received plenty of interested potential buyers and was purposely listed at a price below what he thought the singer could get. Mizell didn’t identity who purchased the property but said the person was local and paid 100% in cash.

Mizell, in a social media announcement, dubbed this a “triumphant finale of a year-long journey celebrating the sale of Sir Elton John’s exquisite condominium ... This remarkable success is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and execution. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road ... it was an honor!”

The buyer’s agent was Betsy Akers, also an agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. (She declined to comment to the WSJ.)

John largely resides in England with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons — Zachary, 12. and Elijah, 10. Over the years, he used the Buckhead condo as his North American home base whenever he came stateside, but he retired from touring over the summer. His final concert in Atlanta was Sept. 22, 2022, at State Farm Arena.

He has a long history in Atlanta, going back more than three decades. He purchased a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of Park Place in Buckhead in 1992. Over time, he scooped up five other apartments, resulting in a 13,332-square-foot space.

He told The Wall Street Journal in September how convenient DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was for him. He could perform at many cities in North America and be back home the same night in Atlanta. And he has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution multiple times over the years how much he loved Atlanta and how well people here treated him.

