Celebrate Pride Month "Alone" (or with someone) in a NYC hotel suite designed by Kim Petras

Whether you're "Alone" or with a partner, you can celebrate Pride Month in New York City doing "Unholy" things in a special hotel suite designed by Kim Petras.

The Hard Rock Hotel New York is now accepting bookings for its "Love Out Loud" suite, which has been reimagined by the Grammy winner. The suite, which comes with a fully outfitted outdoor terrace, includes decor in Kim's signature pink shade, custom artwork and an interactive gaming area. You can also listen to Kim's music while you're staying in the suite, and snack on her favorite food and drinks.

As part of the deal, Hard Rock has contributed $50,000 to The Trevor Project, which works with LGBTQIA+ youth. The suite is available now through July 9 for overnight stays.

Kim's music is also included on Hard Rock Hotels' New York Pride Month playlist, along with tracks from her friend Sam Smith, and songs from queer artists and allies like Lil Nas X, Elton John, Queen, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko and more.

Kim plays Governor's Ball on June 9; on June 23, she'll celebrate the release of her album Feed the Beast on NBC's Today show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.