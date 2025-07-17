Carly Rae Jepsen performing LA show for 10th anniversary of 'Emotion'

Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her album Emotion with a one-night-only show in Los Angeles in August.
The plan for the evening, as she details on social media, is to play the album front to back. She also promises "some extra special guests and surprises," and says fans will "leave sweating and satisfied cause we aim to dance out allllll of the emotions!"
Emotion, released on Aug. 21, 2015, features the tracks "I Really Like You" and "Run Away with Me."
