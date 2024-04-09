Camila Cabello is the new face of Bacardí; find out her new album title

Camila Cabello is mixing things up — she's the new face of Bacardí rum.

As part of the deal, Camila stars in the brand's new ad, set to her song "I LUV IT." The track is the first single off her new album, which, according to the press release announcing the campaign, is called C, XOXO and will be out "this summer."

In addition to starring in the commercial, Camila has created her own drink, I LUV IT Punch. It features Bacardí Superior, passion fruit, lime, coconut water and St. Germain. The drink will be featured at "a series of upcoming events and performances across the world," according to the press release.

Speaking to People about the campaign, Camila said, "Growing up in Miami, you just are surrounded by Bacardí, so I was just super excited to collaborate with them. And also I feel like Bacardí has such party energy — I feel like their vibe is always about partying and having fun and music, so it just feels like the vibe."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.