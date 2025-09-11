Buy a Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin' drink, get a free Sabrina cup

Sabrina Carpenter's new ad for Dunkin' made its debut during the MTV VMAs, and now she's offering fans something extra.

An announcement on her Instagram Story explains that if you visit Dunkin' on Friday and order one of her Daydream Refreshers — which come in strawberry, mango and mixed berry — you'll get a free "Sabrina reusable cup," while supplies last.

You can get a better look at the cups on Dunkin''s Instagram. They're decorated with colors that match the flavors of the refreshers, and include Sabrina's signature lipstick print and her name.

Sabrina first partnered with Dunkin' last year for Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, then expanded the partnership this year with her Strawberry Dream Refresher, featuring strawberry flavor, oat milk and cold foam. The line was then expanded to include mango and mixed berry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.