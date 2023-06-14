BTS solo documentaries coming to the big screen

BTS may still technically be on hiatus, but there's plenty of them to go around.



SUGA and j-hope's solo documentaries are both coming to theaters Saturday, June 17. Fans will be able to catch j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-Day on the big screen in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.



Both films give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the K-pop superstars. J-hope's documentary debuted on Disney+ in February, while SUGA's doc initially hit Disney+ in April. Visit BTSSoloDocumentaries.com for ticket info.



In other BTS news, the cover has been unveiled for Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of the group. The book is available to preorder on Amazon.

