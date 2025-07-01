BTS returning with new album and tour in spring 2026

ARMY, rejoice! BTS is officially back.

The K-pop superstars announced they’ll be returning with new music and a world tour in spring of 2026. The members revealed in a Weverse livestream that they’ll be heading to the U.S. in July to start work on the new album.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” the group said in a statement. “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

They added, “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, allowing all seven members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- to serve their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Their first-ever live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE, will arrive July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.