BTS news: Jin to carry Olympic torch, Jimin and Jung Kook get Disney+ travel reality show

In between their solo music releases, a few of the members of BTS are making big plans -- for France and other countries.

BTS member Jin will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay as a torchbearer from South Korea. The relay started in April in Olympia, Greece, and is currently traveling across France until it makes its way to Paris for the Olympic opening ceremony on July 26. It has yet to be announced when and where Jin will be carrying the torch.

Meanwhile, group members Jimin and Jung Kook will star in a new travel reality show for Disney+ debuting on August 8. Called Are You Sure?!, it will follow the pair as they travel to New York state, South Korea's Jeju Island and Sapporo, Japan. The eight-part series will show the singers eating, shopping, cooking, camping, canoeing and swimming in a variety of scenic locations during different seasons of the year.

According to a press release, the series will "give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments." New episodes will be released every Thursday through September 19.

Meanwhile, Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, will be out July 19.

