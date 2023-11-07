BTS' Jung Kook setting his sights on a world tour ... just not right now

Jung Kook appeared on NBC's Tonight Show on Monday and discussed the success of his single "Seven," among other things.

At one point, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked the BTS member if there was a Golden World Tour in our future.

"Of course I want to do a world tour as a solo artist, but I don't think I have enough songs for that," he replied, speaking in his native language as subtitles appeared at the bottom of the screen. "So I want to complement them more and make more songs, and maybe when I'm ready, I can do the tour in full swing."

Meanwhile, the "Seven" singer's first live solo concert, Golden Live on Stage, featuring songs from the album will be livestreamed on November 20.

Fallon also revealed that after "Seven" became the fastest song in history to reach 1 billion streams, the single achieved platinum status earlier on Wednesday.

"You really make it sound like I'm a huge global pop star," he commented, drawing cheers from Fallon's audience.

