BTS' Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for Ken's guitar: 'Go Barbie!''

In a not-staged-at-all video, BTS member Jimin thanked Ryan Gosling for giving him the black-and-white guitar he used while playing Ken in the Barbie movie.

As previously reported, last week, Gosling made a video apologizing to Jimin for "biting" his style by wearing the same black fringed cowboy shirt in the Barbie movie as Jimin did in the video for BTS' "Permission to Dance."

"There’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering," he said, adding, "Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so it’ll be much better in your hands.”

In the video, Jimin is holding the guitar. "Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin,” he says. "Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your [film] so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit."

He adds, "Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!"

In the Barbie movie, Gosling as Ken uses the guitar to play the Matchbox Twenty song "Push" for hours. His rendition is included on the Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition) soundtrack.

