BTS' j-hope to release new album and docuseries next month

BTS' j-hope, who's currently performing his mandatory military service along with the rest of the group, will release a new album next month.

The album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, arrives March 29. It'll be preceded by a docuseries, also called HOPE ON THE STREET, which will begin streaming March 27 on Prime Video.

The album includes six tracks; both the album and docuseries are based around the theme of dance. In the docuseries, j-hope will visit Osaka, Japan; Paris; New York; and the South Korean cities of Seoul and Gwangju to meet street dancers who inspire him.

New episodes of the docuseries will be released every Thursday and Friday. The album, the follow up to his 2022 release, Jack in the Box, is now available for preorder.

