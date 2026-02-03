BTS to herald comeback with Netflix live performance, documentary

BTS is staging a major event around their comeback album ARIRANG, due out March 20.

On March 21 at 6 a.m. ET, Netflix will stream BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, a performance by the group that's set to take place at a historic gate in Seoul, South Korea — one of the city's major landmarks.

But that's not all: On March 27, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, an intimate documentary chronicling the making of ARIRANG and the group's journey back to the spotlight.

As previously reported, BTS will launch their world tour April 25 in Tampa, Florida.

