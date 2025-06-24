BTS fan documentary hits theaters in July

TRAFALGAR RELEASING/TREMOLO PRODUCTIONS
By Andrea Dresdale

As fans wait for BTS to return to music and touring, they can watch a tribute to themselves in theaters worldwide in July.

The documentary FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG, focusing on the K-pop supergroup's rabid fandom — known as ARMY — will hit theaters worldwide on July 30. Tickets go on sale July 2 at btsarmymovie.com

The film introduces us to different fans around the world, including some who teach the group's choreography and others who've spent more than a decade organizing to help BTS dominate the charts. According to a press release, "ARMY is an intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active movement that is as diverse as the world itself."

Co-directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn said in a statement, "There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS. We're excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry, and think." 

"We were constantly moved by the fans' power, resilience, creativity and humor and hope audiences will be too."

