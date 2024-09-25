Bruno Mars' collection of signature cowboy hats drops Thursday

Lately, Bruno Mars has been dressing like a cowboy, with Western-style suits and cowboy hats — so it's no wonder he's teamed up with the iconic hat brand Stetson for his very own collab.

Bruno's lifestyle brand, Ricky Regal, has announced The Stetson X Ricky Regal collection: a new cowboy hat called the Regal. Based on the classic Stetson model the Ranger, it'll be available Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. ET exclusively at Stetson.com.

“I’ve always been a fan of Stetson. I’m honored that I got to design a hat and a shape that I personally love,” Bruno says in a statement. "I’ve been waiting to wear this hat for a long time, and now it’s here.”

According to a press release, Bruno "spent hours combing through Stetson's archives" for inspiration for the new hat. It's available in three colors — black, silverbelly and chocolate — and comes with a Stetson X Ricky Regal liner, a co-branded leather sweatband and a gold-tone horseshoe pin set with rhinestones. It'll set you back $380.

The Bruno collab follows one that Stetson recently did with Post Malone.

