Bruno Mars is the 'Fortnite Festival' season 9 icon

Bruno Mars is the latest artist to become a Fortnite Festival icon.

When season 9 starts Wednesday, Bruno will be featured on the gaming platform's new Main Stage. A Bruno-themed World Tour Bundle will also be available in the Fortnite Shop, plus two Jam Tracks: "Die With a Smile" and "APT.," Bruno's hits with Lady Gaga and ROSÉ, respectively.

The Season 9 Music Pass features more "Die With a Smile"-themed goodies, including a virtual replica of the outfit Bruno wears in the video and a virtual replica of the guitar he plays. Plus, you get an additional Jam Track: "Leave the Door Open," from Bruno's Silk Sonic side project.

For all the details, visit Fortnite.com. Past artists who've been Fortnite Festival icons include Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.