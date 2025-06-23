As Broadway run concludes, Nick Jonas says his 'heart is so full'

Nick Jonas just completed his 14-week engagement starring on Broadway in the musical The Last Five Years. He took his final bows Sunday night, and on Monday took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

"We did it. My heart is so full. What a ride this has been. Thank you to every person who came to see @thelastfiveyears over the last couple months," he wrote. "I’m so grateful to have been able to play the role of Jamie, and I learned so much in this process."

Nick thanked his co-star Adrienne Warren for "being such an incredible teammate," as well as Jason Robert Brown, who wrote the show, for "entrusting us to tell this story and sing your music."

"I'm looking forward to a little bit of rest and then it's right back to work!" Nick says, referring to his activities with the Jonas Brothers. "Can't wait for tour and the rest of what this year has to hold."

Nick also posted a photo of his wife, Priyanka Chopra, sitting on his lap in what looks like the back room of a restaurant and captioned it, "Lucky me."

Jonas Brothers' new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8. Their tour launches Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey.

