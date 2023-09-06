Broadway newcomer Melissa Etheridge to perform at The American Theatre Wing Gala celebration

Melissa Etheridge in the off-Broadway version of 'My Window;' Jenny Anderson

Melissa Etheridge, who's bringing her life story to Broadway at the end of September, will perform at The American Theatre Wing's 2023 Gala celebration on September 11.

The event honors "Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry," such as dressers, understudies and makeup artists. Joining Melissa at the event are American Idol runner-up turned Broadway star Justin Guarini, Tituss Burgess, Leslie Odom Jr. and Broadway stars Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze and Lilli Cooper, among others.

All proceeds from the event go to the American Theatre Wing's programs, which help provide traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journeys.

Melissa's Broadway show Melissa Etheridge: My Window begins a nine-week residency at New York's famed Circle in the Square Theater on September 14; the official opening night is Thursday, September 28. Tickets are on sale now via Telecharge.com.

The off-Broadway version of the show, written by Melissa and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, ran last year. It featured the Grammy-winning singer telling her life story — from childhood to the May 2020 death of her son Beckett — interspersed with live musical performances.

Melissa's new memoir, Talking to My Angels, which offers a much more detailed version of what she discusses in the show, is out now.

