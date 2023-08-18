Britney Spears' husband comments on impending divorce; Britney's in "great spirits"

Britney Spears hasn't made any official comment about her impending divorce from Sam Asghari, but he's posted a statement on his Instagram Story about the split.

"After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he writes. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He then adds, "S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just as for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Meanwhile, a source tells People that despite the split, Britney is "in great spirits," adding, "Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she's remaining positive and focusing on the future."

The source adds that the couple decided to break up "a few weeks ago." According to documents obtained by ABC News, Asghari filed for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences and listed July 28 as their date of separation.

Britney still has her book release on October 24 to look forward to. The source says she's also planning on getting together with writers to create new music, dishing, "Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release."

