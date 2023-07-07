Britney Spears' husband reacts to Las Vegas incident: "I consider my reaction subdued"

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has now weighed in on the July 5 incident in Las Vegas, during which Britney was allegedly struck in the face by a member of the security team for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

On his Instagram Story, Sam wrote, "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable."

“I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women,” he continued. "Thank you for your support."

He added a second post noting, "Celebrities are only celebrities because of people and fans. [Britney] has never in her 25 years of true superstardom treated anyone with disrespect." Posting a video of Britney being approached by a fan and hugging her, he concluded, "This is how you treat people."

Meanwhile, Wembanyama disputes Britney's claim that she simply "tapped him on the shoulder" while approaching him.

After practice on July 6, he told reporters, "There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security... 'don't stop' because it's gonna make a crowd. So that person is calling 'Sir, sir," and that person grabbed me from behind...not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind."

"I just know that the security pushed her away," he added. "I don't know with how much force though but security pushed her away ... I kept walking ... I thought it was no big deal. Then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears ... I didn't know because I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

