Britney Spears' mother and brother attend her 42nd birthday party

Britney Spears' relationship with her family has been strained over the years, but at least two of her closest relatives attended her 42nd birthday party in LA on Friday night, according to People.

Britney's formerly estranged mom Lynne Spears and brother Bryan Spears, neither of whom were invited to her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, were at the party, and a source tells People, "Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family."

Lynne's presence at the party came after Britney pronounced herself "blessed" that she and her mom were "able to try to make things RIGHT" by having coffee together "after 14 years" back in May. However, Britney and her mom seemed at odds last month over the question of whether or not Lynne disposed of Britney's childhood possessions.

As for Bryan, last year, Britney seemed angry at him after her wedding, but on November 28 of this year, she described him as "My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend !!"

The same night as her party, though, Britney revealed that she had to rush her dog Snow to the emergency vet. She later shared on Instagram that the dog was "fine." TMZ reported that Snow had hurt her foot and it just needed to be checked out.

Meanwhile, Britney's longtime friend Paris Hilton saluted the singer in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "Happy Birthday @BritneySpears. So many fun memories together! Love you so much. Sending you lots of love on your special day! Keep shining sis." She also posted a carousel of photos of the two having fun together back in the day.

