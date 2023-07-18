Britney Spears and will.i.am reunite for new single

Britney Spears and will.i.am have exciting news for fans. The dynamic duo is reuniting for a new single, slated to release on July 18.

Will.i.am confirmed the collaboration with a teaser clip shared to social media on the evening of Monday, July 17.

In the short video, accompanied by the caption "Uh Oh!!!," the artists' signature taglines are heard: "You are now, now rockin' with will.i.am and Britney, b****." The teaser also features Spears belting out what appears to be the song's chorus, declaring, "Mind your business, b****," over an energetic beat. The teaser ends with the announcement of the imminent release, accompanied by the hashtag #MindyourBusiness.

This track marks a reunion for Spears and will.i.am, who previously joined forces on hits like "Big Fat Bass" from Spears' Femme Fatale album in 2011, as well as the chart-topping "Scream & Shout," the lead single from will.i.am 's Willpower record. Additionally, will.i.am served as executive producer for Spears' 2013 album, Britney Jean.

The new single will be Spears' first solo release since her collaboration with Elton John on the remixed version of "Tiny Dancer" titled "Hold Me Closer," which marked her return to the Billboard charts after an extended hiatus.

