Britney Spears shows off swollen ankle after paramedics called to her hotel

Britney Spears is responding to claims made by TMZ that police and paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont because she got into a fight with her boyfriend.

The singer took to Instagram to insist "the news is fake!" She added, "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I'm getting stronger everyday."

She said the real reason paramedics were at the hotel was because she twisted her ankle, noting they “showed up at my door illegally.” “They never came in my room but I feel completely harassed," she added.

In a second post, Britney showed off her swollen ankle. "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof," she explained, adding, "It's so bad. F****** idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that's it."

In the caption, she blamed her mother, Lynne, for everything that went down.

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!” she writes. “I was set up just like she did way back when!!!”

She added, “I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

Britney also heaped praise on her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who got her out of her conservatorship, posting a photo of him with a wolf and writing, "Psss this man is wonderful !!! He's like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"

Amidst all this drama, it appears as though Britney is contemplating a move east. She signed off her initial post by writing, “I’m moving to Boston !!!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.