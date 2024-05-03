Britney Spears shows off swollen ankle after paramedics called to her hotel

Britney Spears is responding to claims made by TMZ that police and paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont because she got into a fight with her boyfriend.
The singer took to Instagram to insist "the news is fake!" She added, "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I'm getting stronger everyday."
In a second post, Britney showed off her swollen ankle. "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof," she explained, adding, "It's so bad. F****** idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that's it."
Britney also heaped praise on her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who got her out of her conservatorship, posting a photo of him with a wolf and writing, "Psss this man is wonderful !!! He's like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"
