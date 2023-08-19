Britney Spears says she's doing "pretty damn good" amid divorce news

Britney Spears has broken her silence following the news that she and her husband Sam Asghari have split up.

Alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson's "If," Britney writes, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," referring to Sam by his given name.

"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she continued. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

Britney goes on to say, "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She goes on to say, "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"

"And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!" she concluded. "Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Sam filed for divorce at the end of July, citing irreconcilable differences.

