Britney Spears hopes "one day" she can let people know about what's gone on in her life

Britney Spears had an unexpected reaction to an online video and has posted about in her Instagram Story.

The video shows a little girl and two women, who are all planning to crack eggs into a bowl together. The women count down to three, then crack their eggs against the little girl's forehead, rather than the side of the bowl. This upsets the girl, who complains, "That wasn't very nice," and cracks her egg on one woman's head.

Britney captioned the video, "IF SHE WOULD HAVE ONLY JUST SLAPPED THE S*** OUT OF THEM" with a laugh/cry emoji and an angry face emoji.

Then, on her Story, she wrote about the video, "It's actually really cute but with no sound, it has a different effect!!! For me, it feels darker ... similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes!!!

"Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them!!!" she continues. "I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way!!!"

She then reveals, "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there's 3 sides to every story!!! Your side, my side and the truth!!!"

Referring back to the video, she concludes, "The child within is the trust, the girl in the middle is the truth ... watch it NOW with no sound!!!"

Britney's book The Woman In Me is coming out in October. It remains to be seen if it'll include what she's referring to.

