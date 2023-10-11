Britney Spears fined for driving without license, proof of insurance

Britney Spears was reportedly pulled over by the California Highway Patrol last month for driving without a license, as per court records obtained by Page Six.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 10, with Spears allegedly committing two infractions, resulting in a balance of $1,140 in fines. According to the outlet, who obtained court records, the first violation was for not having a valid license in her possession, and the second was for failing to provide proof of insurance to the officer.

However, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six, "Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

Notably, Spears had regained the freedom to drive her own vehicle only a few months before the termination of her contentious conservatorship in November 2021.

