Britney Spears files police report after reportedly being struck by basketball star's security

A chance encounter with a famous NBA star player in Las Vegas Wednesday night has allegedly led to Britney Spears filing a police report.

A law enforcement source tells ABC News that police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident, which took place at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas around 11 p.m. In the video, a woman, believed to be Britney, approaches Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. As she approaches, his security reacts and "contact" is made.

Police later responded and took a report from Britney. A police source says it is possible neither Wembanyama nor his security realized it was the singer approaching them. The investigation is ongoing; no arrest has been made and no citations have been issued. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has not yet released the report.

TMZ, which first reported the incident, says the man who appeared to strike Britney is Damian Smith, the director of team security for the Spurs.

TMZ also reported that Britney approached Wembanyama because she's a fan and wanted a picture with him, but when she tapped him on the shoulder, Smith backhanded her. TMZ reported Smith apologized to Britney, saying he didn't know who she was at the time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.