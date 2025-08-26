Britney Spears' ex responds to her comment that their marriage felt like a 'fake distraction'

Britney Spears raised some eyebrows on Aug. 23 when she posted a long Instagram caption implying that she felt her marriage to Sam Asghari was "fake" — and now her former husband has responded.

In the caption, which has since been deleted, Britney wrote about being estranged from her sons with Kevin Federline — Sean Federline, 20, and Jayden Federline, 18 — while she was married to Sam.

"The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years. I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears," she wrote in the now-deleted comment. "its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

Britney has since reconciled with Jayden.

Sam issued a statement to People through his rep, saying, "Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

Britney and Sam married in June 2022. Sam filed for divorce in August 2023; the split became official in May 2024.

In 2023, Sam was asked about Britney calling him "a gift from God" in her memoir, The Woman in Me. He told TMZ, "To be honest, that made me smile," adding that he was "freaking proud" of her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.