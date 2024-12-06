Britney Spears didn't really move to Mexico — or did she?

Despite what she said in a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears hasn't moved out of the U.S.

The speculation started with a video posted Dec. 3, the day after her 43rd birthday, in which Britney seemed to be commenting on photos published in the U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail, which showed her getting on a private plane wearing a white overcoat, black hat and white-framed sunglasses, and holding one of those things you use to light a grill up to her face.

Britney said in the video, "I'm not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I'm wearing a Jason mask. It doesn't even look like me. I don't know why I have a torch in my hand honestly, I think my friend accidentally gave that to me."

In a second video posted the same day, Britney said, "It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing like a white 'Jason' mask, and it doesn't even look like me. They've always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they've illustrated me to be in some of it."

She continued, "I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

However, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that Britney hasn't moved to Mexico. But apparently she wants people to believe she has.

On Dec. 6, she posted a video of herself dancing in a skimpy dress to the Nine Inch Nails song "Closer" and captioned it, "I'm so blessed !!! I'm house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you Jesus for a place so far away from America !!!"

