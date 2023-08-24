Britney Spears adds another dog to her family: "It's her world and we just live in it"

Following reports that Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have decided on custody arrangements for their dogs, Britney has seemingly added another one to the mix.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family … it's her world and we just live in it," Britney captioned a video of a tiny white puppy exploring her surroundings and chewing on a pacifier. In one shot, you can see her phone, which seems to be displaying a date in July, meaning she got the puppy prior to her split with Sam.

According to TMZ, the couple has five dogs. Sam will get custody of their Doberman, Porsha, while Britney gets Sawyer the Australian Shepherd, a Yorkie named Hannah and "2 other smaller dogs." It's not clear if Snow is one of those smaller dogs or a new acquisition.

