boygenius makes surprise appearance during Billie Eilish's intimate London show

Billie Eilish Performs at Camden Electric Ballroom Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA (Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA)

By Josh Johnson

As if a Billie Eilish club show wasn't special enough, imagine if boygenius showed up, too.

Such was the treat for the attendees of Eilish's last-minute performance at the 1,500-capacity Electric Ballroom in London on Tuesday, August 29. According to Setlist.fm and fan-shot YouTube footage, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus joined Eilish for her song "when the party's over."

Eilish announced the London show with just a day's notice. It followed her headlining sets at England's Reading & Leeds Festival.

boygenius, meanwhile, has been touring Europe in support of their debut album, the record, which features the single "Not Strong Enough." They'll return to the U.S. for a run of shows beginning September 25 in Boston.

