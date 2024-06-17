Bon Jovi has a top-five hit with 'FOREVER'

Island

By Jill Lances
Bon Jovi is on the charts once again.

The band's latest album, FOREVER, debuts at #5 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, making it the band's 14th top-10 hit.

The New Jersey rockers moved 52,000 equivalent album units to land in the top five. Thanks to 50,000 of that being complete album sales, FOREVER also debuts at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

FOREVER is now Bon Jovi's 22nd album to chart on the Billboard 200. Their first was 1986's Slippery When Wet, which was also their first #1 album. 

Bon Jovi also landed #1 albums in the '90s, 2000s and 2010s, so with FOREVER, they join AC/DC, Def Leppard, Metallica and U2 as the only bands to have a top-10 album in each of the last five decades.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., after a close battle for the top spot, FOREVER wound up debuting at #3 on the Official Charts, behind Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at #1 and Charli XCX's BRAT at #2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

