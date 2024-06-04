Billie Joe Armstrong reviews Taylor Swift's France show: "Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting."

'90s rock is entering its Taylor Swift era.

Following Billy Corgan's headline-making defense of the "Fortnight" singer — "Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time," The Smashing Pumpkins frontman told The Irish Times — Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has shared his thoughts after seeing an Eras Tour stop in France.

Armstrong writes in an Instagram post, "Great production. Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd."

"People even shared with me some friendship bracelets," he adds. "Thanks a million @taylorswift."

Armstrong received bracelets reading "sexy baby" and "a****** outlaw," references to the lyrics of "Anti-Hero" and "Hits Different," respectively.

The European leg of the Eras Tour resumes Friday in Scotland. As for why Armstrong was in France, Green Day is currently touring Europe behind their new album, Saviors.

