Billie Eilish's ﻿HIT ME HARD AND SOFT﻿ debuts at #1 in the UK

When it comes to Billie Eilish's new album, the U.K. had a craving, not a crush.

The "bad guy" star's third studio effort, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has debuted at #1 across the pond on the Official Albums chart. Both of Eilish's previous albums, 2019's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and 2021's Happier Than Ever, also hit #1 on the Official Albums chart, though HIT ME HARD AND SOFT had the best opening sales week of all three.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT also opens with the second-biggest debut sales week of 2024 in the U.K., behind only Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP and Happier Than Ever debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200, as well. The Billboard debut of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has yet to be revealed.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in September.

