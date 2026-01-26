Billie Eilish's concert doc moved to May as James Cameron adds 'cool new 3D tech'

James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of 'BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)' (Henry Hwu)

Billie Eilish fans will now have to wait a few more months to see her upcoming concert movie.

James Cameron, who directed the film with Billie, announced on Instagram Monday that the release of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), originally scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 20, has been pushed back to May 8.

"We're refining the cut; dialing in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you'll love," he wrote. Billie reposted the news on her Instagram Story, adding, "promise it will be worth the wait."

The movie was filmed during Billie's most recent tour, which concluded last year. She wrote on Instagram in November, "This has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true."

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine for its Innovator Issue, Billie said of the film, "I haven't seen anything, really, like it, and I'm just kind of blown away at every step of the process."

She added that one reason she was excited about the project was that she never gets to watch her own concerts — at least, not in high quality — and this will give her an opportunity to do so.

"If you do something amazing, like a f****** backflip, and nobody’s filmed it, I can’t ever really have proof that I did it,” she said. “So it’ll be nice to have that.”

