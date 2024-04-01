Billie Eilish clarifies "wasteful" vinyl variants comments

Billie Eilish is clarifying comments she made in a Billboard interview about sustainability in the music industry.

In the interview, Billie said, "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging… which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money ...I can't even express to you how wasteful it is."

She added, "And then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f****** 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s***."

While Billie refrained from naming names, some people took her comments as a subtle dig at Taylor Swift, who has been offering fans multiple vinyl versions of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, each with a different bonus track.

The reaction sent Billie to her Instagram Story to make it clear that she wasn't calling anyone out specifically.

She wrote, "okay it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article. i wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues."

"& when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! which I clearly state in the article," she continued. "the climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh."

Billie's variants were made of recycled vinyl and used shrink wrap made of sugarcane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.